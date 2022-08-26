Ex-Arsenal Women superstar Ellen White finally retires at 33

Former Arsenal striker Ellen White has retired from competitive football

Born in 1989, White began her record-breaking career at Arsenal after being scouted as an eight-year-old. She spent eight years in Arsenal´s youth teams before moving to Chelsea in 2005.

She returned to Arsenal and Meadow Park five years later, in time for the inaugural WSL season in 2011. During her three years here, White made 38 WSL appearances and scored 11 goals, helping us towards three consecutive league titles and two FA cups.

White is the Lionesses’ greatest ever goal scorer with 52 goals – only one goal off Wayne Rooney’s record total for the men’s side.

Ellen has attended three World Cups for England and earlier this summer, she was a key member of the squad that won the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros.

White earned the WSL’s Golden Boot Award for most goals scored during the 2017–18 season. She also earned the Bronze Boot award at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. And represented the Great Britain team at the 2012 and 2020 Summer Olympics.

With Arsenal, she won the league in 2011 and 2012; the FA Women’s Cup in 2011 and 2013 and the FA WSL Cup in 2011, 2012, and 2013. With Birmingham City, she was the league’s top scorer in 2018. With Manchester City, she won the Women’s FA Cup in 2020.

White has been named England’s International Player of the Year three times, in 2011, 2018 and 2021.

What a formidable career this true legend of women´s football has had.

We wish Ellen all the best in her retirement!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….