Ex-Arsenal Women’s star tells England who to watch when they take on Nigeria

England have a date against Nigeria in the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 this coming Monday.

Going to the knockouts after a 100% record in the group stages, beating Haiti (1-0), Denmark (1-0), and China (6-1), Lotte Wubben Moy, Alessia Russo, and the Lionesses teammates will be hoping to also take care of the African opposition standing in their way to World glory.

Even so, there are one or two things Sarina Wiegman will need to ask her girls to do. They will need to be ready to withstand the physicality of Nigeria, and they may have to come up with a plan to contain Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala. Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star Karen Carney feels the African player of the year could be bad news for the England defence, as she’s been for teams like Canada.

“She is a top-quality striker who is more than capable of pulling something out of the bag,” Carney said in an interview. “I expect Nigeria will have big expectations and big hopes, so we can’t rest on our laurels.”

“Despite how good England was against China, Nigeria are a top nation that will cause us problems. It has a world-class striker and individual players that will be difficult for us.”

“They are fighters, and they fear no one.”

England are keen to crown their 2022 Euro win with the World Cup trophy, and to do so, they must be ruthless against their opponents.

All the best to the Gunner Lionesses.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….