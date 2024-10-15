Ex-Arsenal youngster admits he would be delighted to return to the Emirates

Mika Biereth left Arsenal this summer to sign a permanent deal with Sturm Graz, following a successful loan spell at the Austrian club last season.

Graz was highly impressed with his performances and made every effort to secure his permanent transfer. As expected, Biereth has continued to impress this season.

The club is determined to retain their Austrian league title and is also competing in the Champions League, where they aim to make a strong impression.

Biereth joined Arsenal in 2021 and departed this summer, but the club still holds a special place in his heart. They played a significant role in his development, helping him improve before his move to Graz. He now looks forward to a future where their paths might cross again.

Speaking about his future, the striker expressed that he would be delighted to return to Arsenal someday.

He told Denmark’s TV2:

“I have nothing to complain about right now. I play every week at a good level, and now we also play in the Champions League, where I’m still waiting for my first goal.

“If I keep playing well and scoring goals, hopefully a change can come, but right now I’m focused on Sturm and on doing well and scoring goals,

“A return back to Arsenal would be fantastic, but it’s not something I’m focusing on right now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Biereth didn’t get a chance to play for our first team, but no one knows the future, and he could truly become a target for us and sign for us again if he becomes a world-class player.

