Ex-Belgium player says Trossard is still not settled at the Emirates

Leandro Trossard has enjoyed a sustained run in the Arsenal team over the past few weeks following Martin Odegaard’s injury, and the Belgian is delighted with the opportunity.

The former Brighton man often struggles to secure a spot in the starting lineup when everyone is fit, but he made a name for himself as an impactful substitute when he first joined the club.

Trossard has been performing well as a starter for the Gunners, delivering impressive performances in recent weeks.

The attacker hopes to retain his place in the team, even after Odegaard returns.

However, former Belgium international Thomas Chatelle believes Trossard has not yet fully settled at the Emirates and has suggested that the attacker might be open to moving to another club in the future.

He told DH Net:

“Because the Limburger, despite his many decisive actions and his flashes of brilliance, still has not managed to establish himself definitively as a starter for these Gunners.

“A luxury joker for the convinced, a stopgap for the moderate and even a stopgap for his detractors, Trossard is at a crossroads in his magnificent career. At 29, he can still dream of moving on…”

Trossard has been a key player for us even when he does not start matches and our team needs him to stay fit because he makes a good impact when he plays.

