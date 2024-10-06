Ex-Belgium player says Trossard is still not settled at the Emirates

The former Brighton man often struggles to secure a spot in the starting lineup when everyone is fit, but he made a name for himself as an impactful substitute when he first joined the club.

Trossard has been performing well as a starter for the Gunners, delivering impressive performances in recent weeks.

The attacker hopes to retain his place in the team, even after Odegaard returns.

However, former Belgium international Thomas Chatelle believes Trossard has not yet fully settled at the Emirates and has suggested that the attacker might be open to moving to another club in the future.