Ex-Belgium player says Trossard is still not settled at the Emirates

He told DH Net:
“Because the Limburger, despite his many decisive actions and his flashes of brilliance, still has not managed to establish himself definitively as a starter for these Gunners.
“A luxury joker for the convinced, a stopgap for the moderate and even a stopgap for his detractors, Trossard is at a crossroads in his magnificent career. At 29, he can still dream of moving on…”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Trossard has been a key player for us even when he does not start matches and our team needs him to stay fit because he makes a good impact when he plays.
