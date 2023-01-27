Ex-Chelsea man expects Arsenal to have a bad spell

Former Chelsea man Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has commented on the Premier League title race.

Arsenal seems to be running away with the title after spending much of the season atop the league table and the Gunners have been solid.

Every week, critics expect them to drop points, but Mikel Arteta’s men go on to win games and have been doing superbly well in the matches against tough opponents.

Hasselbaink expects Arsenal to lose some games soon and he says how they respond after the losses will be important.

The ex-striker said via The Sun:

“Arsenal are doing so well and they keep on surprising me.

“They’re doing great and playing really good football but I do think they’re going to have a bad time of maybe two or three losses and then we’ll see how they react.

“My favourites are still Manchester City but I’m getting closer and closer to saying that perhaps it is going to be Arsenal’s year.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not expect this Arsenal team to be unbeaten in the second half of the season, but the boys have been in electric form.

Their mentality is top class and they have forgotten when they are beaten.

If the Gunners can remain confident and win difficult matches, it will be hard to stop them from winning the league.

Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…