Ex-Chelsea man warns Arsenal about Martinelli’s future

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has warned that it is only a matter of time before a club like Real Madrid makes a move for Gabriel Martinelli.

The attacker has been in superb form for Arsenal this season as they look to win their first Premier League title since 2004, and his contributions cannot be overstated.

The attacker has emerged from the lower leagues of Brazil to make it into his country’s World Cup squad and it shows how far he has come.

Arsenal can count on him for now and he insists he will sign a contract extension with them before his current deal expires, but Ramires tips him to one day move to a bigger club.

He said via the Metro:

‘Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player, he’s been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, and it’s great to see a young Brazilian coming through and showing so much maturity.

‘It’s inevitable that huge clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will come knocking on the door.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been a superb player for us since he broke into the team and it is not surprising that clubs around Europe will be attentive to his development at Arsenal.

He has proven to be one of the finest attacking talents around and we expect him to continue shining and breaking new developmental grounds at the Emirate.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka talks about his dreams and the influence of Henry and Wenger

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids