Ex-Chelsea player tips Havertz to return to the club

Former Chelsea player Florent Malouda has expressed the belief that Kai Havertz might eventually make a return to Chelsea in the future.

The German midfielder made a surprising move from Stamford Bridge to Arsenal during this transfer window, a transfer that has left many football fans puzzled.

Given his perceived underwhelming performance during his time at Stamford Bridge, the decision to bring him to Arsenal raised eyebrows.

Despite this, Arsenal has integrated him as a key player, with Mikel Arteta demonstrating faith in his ability to fill the gap created by Granit Xhaka’s departure from the Emirates.

Havertz is driven to validate his potential, and while Chelsea fans might be content with his departure, it’s worth noting that he played a pivotal role by scoring the winning goal for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final.

Malouda has now given a verdict on the transfer and said, as quoted by Express Sports:

“It was necessary and a solution for Chelsea and Arsenal for Havertz to go to the Emirates. He won the Champions League but he seemed to be unhappy with a lot of talk about his position.

“I wish him all the best at Arsenal but I don’t think Chelsea will have regrets. Maybe he could come back to Chelsea in a few years, but I think there will be no regrets and he did a great job at Chelsea.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is one player with many points to prove because his transfer to the Emirates does not have much approval.

The German has the backing of his manager, which is very important and we now expect him to deliver some eye-catching performances to quieten down his doubters.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses and breaks down his in-depth analysis of Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and what we can expect against Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…