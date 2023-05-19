Ex-Chelsea star asks why Declan Rice would choose Chelsea over Arsenal? What can they offer?

If Declan Rice wants to reach his potential and take the next step, then Arsenal is the club for him. Why so? Ex-Chelsea star Florent Malouda argues that the Hammer’s midfielder need to be keen on the club he joins, insinuating that offers from clubs like Chelsea shouldn’t fool him; the only thing they can do is pay him well. The Frenchman believes the West Ham No. 42 needs to be keen on where he moves next, as if he chooses a top club like Arsenal, he could reach his potential.

“This is a player, like Mason Mount, who is yet to reach his full potential,” said Malouda on Boyle Sports.

“He is used to the Premier League, so he would really not be a huge financial risk. Rice needs a lot of game time, so it becomes a question of where do you fit him in.

“He needs to play every game; he needs to continue to develop, and then he can be truly scary.

“Declan knows Chelsea, but he will still be able to develop in terms of his performances because he wants to continue his performances with England and to win trophies, domestically and internationally

“But what is the difference between Chelsea and West Ham right now? Apart from the wages and the transfer fee, there is not much Chelsea can offer him right now that West Ham can’t.

“So this brings us back to the project, where we have to try to compete with clubs who have Champions League football and title ambitions.”

If not Man City, Rice is better positioned to win the league at Arsenal than any other club. Manchester City will not cough up the vast sums West Ham is demanding. Chelsea and probably Manchester United could, but the Gunners are levels ahead of them, and as Malouda insinuates, if Rice is to leave West Ham, he should be taking the next step.

Daniel O

