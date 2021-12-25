Ex-coach compares Arsenal talented youngster to Liverpool man

Charlie Patino is the latest Arsenal player to be developed by the club who has made a debut for the first team.

The 18-year-old was given his first start in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals against Sunderland recently and marked the occasion with a goal.

That is one of the best ways to announce yourself to the world and he is now being tipped to become a significant player for the club.

A lot of fans probably didn’t know about him before he came on against the Blacks Cat and scored, but he has been developing his game for a long time now.

One of his former coaches recently spoke about him and compares the budding youngster to Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara.

George Dukes told ESPN: ‘One player I’d compare him to when I speak to people is Thiago at Liverpool. When he receives the ball it’s really unique and I think Charlie’s got some of that in his game in terms of his calmness and all-round game.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thiago is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and he had won many trophies at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before moving to Liverpool.

If Patino develops into a player as good as the Spaniard, then Arsenal will have an absolute talent in their hands.

Jack Wilshere and Emile Smith Rowe are two of the finest midfielders who have broken through at the Emirates.

Patino will be inspired by the success of both players and that could help him stay focused on becoming a regular with the senior team.

Exclusive – Michael Thomas Xmas Top Four Special Column