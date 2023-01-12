Ex-England manager suggests Arsenal and Man United should fight over Star WC striker

According to Sven-Goran Eriksson, Arsenal may have to compete with Manchester United in the transfer window soon, most likely this summer, to sign one of Portugal’s best strikers, Goncalo Ramos.

Benfica just can’t stop producing some of the best strikers in Europe. There was once Joao Felix, who scored so many goals in 2019 that he was named the Golden Boy of the year, and then there was Darwin Nunez, who managed 26 goals and 4 assists in 28 league games last season, and now there is Goncalo Ramos.

Ramos has 9 goals in 13 games this season, plus 3 goals in 4 World Cup games, making him at the moment one of Europe’s best strikers. According to Sven-Goran, Ramos is set to make a big move to the Premier League, and Arsenal and Manchester United could be the two clubs that fight tooth and nail to get him.

“Arsenal and Manchester United will look at Goncalo Ramos as an option,” Eriksson told OLBG.

“Goncalo Ramos is a fantastic player; it’s not easy to replace Cristiano Ronaldo like he did. He will end up in the Premier League like a lot of Portuguese players, he can adapt there.

“If he wants to go to England, he’ll want to go to a big club. I’m sure that clubs like Arsenal or Manchester United will look out for him.

“He’s a player destined for the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world and the best want to play there.”

Although Arsenal’s striking position is secure if Gabriel Jesus is fit, the Brazilian’s form in front of goal prior to the World Cup was concerning; he had gone 11 games without scoring.

Though he is providing assists and creating chances, Arteta needs a Haaland-type striker, and signing someone like Goncalo Ramos could be the way forward for Arsenal.

Darren N

