Ex-England number one admits he was wrong about Ramsdale

When Aaron Ramsdale moved to Arsenal in the summer, few fans or pundits believed the former Sheffield United man was worth signing, at least not at the price we paid.

One of his doubters was former Tottenham and England’s first choice, Paul Robinson.

He insisted the Gunners had paid too much for an unproven goalie at the time.

But Ramsdale has been one of the best in the Premier League and arguably the most in-form English goalie at the moment.

As hard as it appears to him, Robinson admits the Arsenal man is better than he thought and is probably best-placed to be England’s number one now.

He tells Football Insider: “He has proved a lot of people wrong.

“I for one questioned the amount they paid for him but he looks to be worth every penny. He is having an unbelievable season.”

He adds: “Jordan Pickford is playing in a team that is not playing well. Everton’s defence is conceding a lot of chances.

“Pickford has never let England down. He has always performed when he pulls on the shirt and that’s why Ramsdale will be second choice.

“Who is performing best right now? Ramsdale. If it was solely on league form he would play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has had a remarkable season considering he started the campaign in England’s second tier.

The goalie is still just 23 and has so many more seasons of football left to play.

Arsenal will reap the rewards of their investment in him if he keeps performing as well as he is doing now.

