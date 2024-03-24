Ex-Everton boss admits how much he tried to get Arteta before Arsenal came calling

Marcel Brands speaks on wanting to bring Arteta to Everton

Ex Everton director of football Marcel Brands has recently come out in an interview with Soccer News saying when he was in charge of things at Everton he did everything he could to bring the Spaniard to Merseyside and even went to visit Arteta at his house to try convince him to join the Toffees.

Brands told Football365: “I moved heaven and earth to bring Arteta to Everton. He is also a former player of course. I spent the entire evening at his house and I saw him as the ideal man for us. I immediately saw a top trainer. At the time he was still an assistant to Pep Guardiola and he was busy with other things. But you saw that he was becoming a top trainer.”

“I only heard positive things. Also within the club Everton. Then I was at his house to sound him out and I got so excited. So well prepared, and that passion came out everywhere. His mouth, his nose and his ears. I thought this is the trainer, but for the long term.”

Arteta obviously has a connection with Everton after playing there under David Moyes and he always speaks about them with a high amount of respect, but clearly Arsenal is where his heart wanted to be and thank goodness, because without Arteta, I’m not sure where we would be, but definitely not where were at right now.

Arteta has been able to transform the club and the squad into a fighting machine and the glory years really do feel like they’re coming back. A lot of credit for that has to go to Edu and those behind the scenes for sticking with him and believing in him after what was a hard start to his career at Arsenal.

I myself wasn’t happy with Arteta for a while there and didn’t understand why the club were keeping him around, but now when you look back at the situation it makes sense, he needed time and support from the club to get things right.

He’s now got a squad that is mostly his and always trusts in the youth and younger boys who came forward and proved themselves to him and the fans. He’s probably one of the best managers in the league, and for a manager who doesn’t really have that much experience, he’s implementing his style and his vision on a squad that clearly loves and trust him.

All I can say is, thank the lord he chose Arsenal.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?



Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…