Ex-FIFA Ref admits Arsenal were treated unfairly by referees this season

Arsenal spent much of the recent season voicing frustration over key refereeing decisions that they believe worked against them. While the Gunners have established themselves as one of the top-performing clubs in England over the last three campaigns, they have consistently finished as runners-up in the Premier League standings.

This consistent near-miss has left some supporters wondering whether the outcome might have been different had certain decisions gone their way. The sense of injustice has grown, particularly regarding penalties, red cards, and contentious fouls that have shaped the course of several matches.

Pattern of Controversial Decisions

Many fans argue that Arsenal have been disproportionately affected by officiating errors. Although not necessarily deliberate, these incidents have often come at critical moments. Whether it is a penalty awarded under questionable circumstances or a red card shown with minimal contact, the consequences have often been costly.

The club’s supporters believe these errors may have directly influenced their chances of securing silverware. In a sport where fine margins matter, even a single incorrect decision can shift momentum in a title race. Arsenal’s extended wait for a major trophy has, in part, been attributed by some to these controversial calls.

Keith Hackett Highlights Arsenal’s Treatment

Former FIFA official Keith Hackett has acknowledged the issues faced by the Gunners throughout the campaign. In comments published by Football Insider, Hackett admitted that Arsenal were on the receiving end of a number of harsh decisions, noting one particular incident involving Declan Rice.

“If you remember, I thought the Rice send off for the tapping of the ball slightly away was nonsense,” Hackett stated. “I think sometimes what happens is that when an incident takes place, Arsenal players, probably motivated by the manager, surround the referee and in doing so put the referee under a bit of pressure. I think the outcome is that that may escalate. I think throughout the season there are a number of incidents where Arsenal have been treated fairly harshly.”

The club have been vocal about these matters and is hopeful that meaningful changes will be implemented in the future. Arsenal’s priority is to ensure a level playing field, so that officiating does not continue to undermine their pursuit of success.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…