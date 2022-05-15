Ex-Gunner “100 per cent” expects Arteta to get the same financial backing he got last summer

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares and Ben White, among others, in the last summer transfer window to bolster their squad.

They joined as a part of a £150million spending spree the club embarked on to make the team stronger.

One benefit they have enjoyed so far is an improved performance which could end with the Gunners earning a top-four place when this campaign finishes.

Seeing that it pays to spend money on good players, former Arsenal player, Kevin Campbell now expects them to back Mikel Arteta again in the next transfer window.

Asked if the Spaniard might receive that much money again, he tells Football Insider: “100 per cent.

“The board clearly like the work he is doing. For the first time they have a manager that they trust. They really trust Arteta.

“It has not been easy. They have come under flak at times. They have never had someone go into the dressing room and sort it out. Arteta has done that.

“It is a young team now. They have developed a connection with the fanbase as well which is invaluable. Everyone is together. It is really impressive what Arteta has done.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has proven his worth with this team and its performance so far shows it would do much better if he is backed with even better players.

We expect the board to do just that when this campaign eventually finishes in the summer.