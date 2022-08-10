Ex-Gunner admits Arsenal could have conceded a penalty against Palace

Kevin Campbell admits Arsenal were lucky not to have conceded a penalty in their match against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners won the game 2-0, but Palace had a penalty shout waved away by the referee.

Gabriel Magalhaes was one of Arsenal’s best players in the match, but the ball hit the defender’s hand during the game.

It was inside the box and it would have been a penalty if the referee had awarded it.

However, he didn’t think it was deliberate, and he waved it away to the relief of Arsenal’s supporters.

The Gunners would survive and see out the game to open their campaign with a win.

However, Campbell believes if the spot kick was given against them, there wouldn’t have been any complaints.

He tells Football Insider: “Listen, if it was given, I would not be here complaining about it. That is for sure.”

Adding: “If it was given I don’t think anybody would complain. They would just accept it is one of those things.

“It could have been given. It was not though and we move on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were lucky in that instance, but it is something that can happen to anyone.

Gabriel had no intention of handling the ball and he didn’t even see it until it had hit his hand.

