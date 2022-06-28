Ex-Gunner admits Arsenal could sell much-loved player

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, has admitted that they could sell Kieran Tierney to Manchester City if their interest in his signature is serious.
The left-back has been one of the finest players in England over the last couple of seasons, and clubs are watching him.
City needs a new left-back, and he is one of their targets. Ideally, Arsenal shouldn’t listen to offers from a fellow top club.
But Campbell believes the Gunners could do otherwise when they consider Tierney’s poor injury record.
He tells Football Insider:
“If Manchester City made it work in whatever way and it was beneficial for Arsenal then maybe they would be compelled to do the business.
“You have to remember, players will come and go. It would have to be worth Arsenal’s while if they were to let him go though.
“People talk about him being captain material. He has really suffered with injuries though. It might be something that Arteta looks at and says, ‘Let’s do the business.’”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Although Tierney is often injured, he remains one of our finest players, and he is certainly someone we can trust to give his best to the team.
The left-back will keep getting better, and he can overcome his injury problems sooner than we expect.
However, if City makes a huge bid to add him to our squad, it would be smart to accept the offer and replace him with one of our other targets.
He is right. Tierney is a superb player, but his total contribution is not so great , because of injuries. A sale might be the right thing, if a replacement is avaliable.
Trouble is, we get big money for KT and anyone that we go after as a replacement will suddenly double in value!
Crazy to sell him, he’s young he can overcome his niggles and become one of the greats. I’d sooner see that in arsenal’s colours
100mil then I’d consider it
Love Tierney but I’d take a swop for Zinchenko
As someone who criticised AW for holding on to DIABY far too long, it would be hypocritcal of me not to agree that Tierney, even at best , is NOW in the last chance saloon, injury wise Like Diaby, his talent is not in doubt but perennial crocks like Tierney, sooner or later become a drain and are not worth keeping.
Just why some players, but not others, are permanent crocks,goodness knows but what MATTERS is that they either ARE or are NOT.
IF City are truly prepared to bid a LARGE sum for TIERNEY, which personally I much doubt that they are, then a sale would be prudent. I doubt it will transpire though.
Why must we sale Tierney
I think Tierney was still among of our strong player we will need in the coming season and he can still do much better
Love KT, but we must sell if we get crazy money and have a decent replacement.
Lisandro would be a perfect replacement for Tierney…He is injury prone…
If the money is good it would only make sense to sell. Hate to say, but we need our fullbacks fit especially since our backups are quite a drop in quality as things stand. Tomi as well, we need fit…
Bro if city send back the Gabriel money plus 15M they can have him I do believe that we would be able to improve a lot of positions with 60M or let’s get zinzhencko plus 15 M