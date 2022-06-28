Ex-Gunner admits Arsenal could sell much-loved player

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, has admitted that they could sell Kieran Tierney to Manchester City if their interest in his signature is serious.

The left-back has been one of the finest players in England over the last couple of seasons, and clubs are watching him.

City needs a new left-back, and he is one of their targets. Ideally, Arsenal shouldn’t listen to offers from a fellow top club.

But Campbell believes the Gunners could do otherwise when they consider Tierney’s poor injury record.

He tells Football Insider:

“If Manchester City made it work in whatever way and it was beneficial for Arsenal then maybe they would be compelled to do the business.

“You have to remember, players will come and go. It would have to be worth Arsenal’s while if they were to let him go though.

“People talk about him being captain material. He has really suffered with injuries though. It might be something that Arteta looks at and says, ‘Let’s do the business.’”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Tierney is often injured, he remains one of our finest players, and he is certainly someone we can trust to give his best to the team.

The left-back will keep getting better, and he can overcome his injury problems sooner than we expect.

However, if City makes a huge bid to add him to our squad, it would be smart to accept the offer and replace him with one of our other targets.

