Ex-Gunner backs Arsenal to sign top-class right-back

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal needs a new right-back and Kieran Trippier fits the profile of the defender they should sign for that position.

The Gunners have Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Hector Bellerin as players who can fill in that position.

However, none of them is world class and Bellerin may have played his last game for them.

The Spaniard has lost his first team place to Chambers and wants to leave this summer.

Arsenal is also open to selling him, but it has to be at the right price even though he still has two more seasons left on his current deal.

Trippier won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last season and is keen to return to the Premier League in this transfer window.

However, the Spaniards will make it hard for Arsenal to sign him as he remains a part of their plans.

Campbell says they have to sign him as he is a player they have needed in their squad.

He told Football Insider: “Listen, we need a right-back big time.

“I would like to think a deal could be done with Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier because he is a world-class right-back.

“When you look at the Arsenal team, where is the experience? Granit Xhaka, Bernd Leno and Pablo Mari were the three most experienced players at the weekend which is crazy when you think about it.

“We need experience now. We’ve shown our hand and bought exciting young players but there has to be some experience brought in to compliment that.

“Trippier could offer that and he would be a starter for us, definitely.”