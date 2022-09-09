Ex-Gunner backs Nketiah to learn from his mistake against FC Zurich

Martin Keown believes Eddie Nketiah will bounce back from his mistake against FC Zurich, which gifted the Swiss side a penalty yesterday.

Arsenal faced them in their opening group game of the Europa League as they bid to continue their strong start to the season.

The attacker was an important reason they eventually won the game 2-1 after he contributed with a goal and an assist.

However, his mistake to concede the penalty was not a good one, and it shouldn’t have happened.

Considering the impact he made in the game, we would not talk it about very much, and Keown expects him to learn from it.

He said, as quoted by HITC:

“He makes a lot of it, and rightly so – it is a penalty. But he [Nketiah] won’t be doing that again. It’s about learning. It is a really good learning experience. He switched off, he’s ball-watching, a lazy challenge and he gets punished.”

Nketiah is still just 23, and he will make more mistakes. Even seasoned professionals concede cheap penalties, and we should not be harsh on him.

He is doing his job as an attacker, and that is the most important thing.

Hopefully, he would score more goals in the Europa League this season and probably lead us to the final.

