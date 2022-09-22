Ex-Gunner believes Arsenal now has squad depth as he praises two men

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell has praised the performance of Fabio Vieira and Kieran Tierney in their 3-0 win against Brentford at the weekend.

Both players are now benchwarmers and they started the fixture because the Gunners were missing Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard.

Since the arrival of Zinchenko, Tierney has been the second-choice left-back at the club, and he has been on the bench for much of the term.

Zinchenko has been in top form, but we also know Tierney is a top player and he deserves to get more starting minutes.

Vieira will struggle to play regularly if Odegaard is fit, but he is a top player and he showed that at Brentford.

Campbell is delighted at the depth in the squad and praised both players for their performance.

He tells Football Insider:

“The Brentford game was a real test. It was always going to be a best.

“Kieran Tierney had his best game of the season. I thought he did really well. His deputised in that midfield slot where Zinchenko normally goes. He kept it nice and simple which was good.

“Odegaard gives us that creative edge. He is a schemer and a quality player on the ball. Vieira had a really good game.

“To cap it off with that goal… Arsenal fans complain that Odegaard does not shoot enough. Vieira is somebody who is willing to take a pop. The goal was the icing on the cake. He performed really well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need depth in quality to challenge for a trophy or a top-four finish, and these players can provide them.

The group looks very robust now and we can be positive that they will finish this season strongly.

