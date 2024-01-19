Ex-Gunner believes Smith Rowe could perform well up front for Arsenal

Former Arsenal player Adrien Clarke is convinced Emile Smith Rowe could fill a role further up the pitch for Arsenal.

The midfielder plays centrally or as an attacking midfielder at the Emirates when he is fit. Mikel Arteta likes Smith Rowe, which is the reason he remains at the club despite his many injury problems.

The Englishman hopes to play more often in the coming weeks but could he play a deeper role upfront?

Clarke thinks so and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I would say it’s left-side number eight, that’s his best position but I genuinely believe he could fill any of the front five spots.

“He’s played wide left and been excellent, he could cover Bukayo Saka, I’d like to see that actually, Saka comes off on 70 minutes, give Emile a chance in that position because he’d take up more half spaces and we can get Ben White on the outside.

“He can play on the wing, either number eight spot, and as a withdrawn number nine as well because he’s a finisher, his finishing is one of his best qualities and one of the best in the squad.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe’s priority has to be to stay fit for now because it is hard to find the right role for him when he could be unavailable to play it.

The midfielder has been in and out of the team for fitness reasons, and we hope to see him play more games this year.

When he has proven his fitness, we can think of an ideal position for him on the team.

