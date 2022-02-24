Ex-Gunner believes Smith Rowe is back in the Arsenal team to stay

Former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell believes Emile Smith Rowe will keep his place in the team against Wolves after his stunning performance against Brentford in the last match.

Gabriel Martinelli was suspended for the game against the Bees, and Mikel Arteta brought the Englishman back into the starting XI.

He repaid that faith with a solid all-around performance and capped it off with a goal for the club.

This is enough reason to keep him in the starting XI even though Martinelli is available for selection.

Campbell believes Smith Rowe has waited for his chance and grabbed it in the game against Brentford.

He tells Football Insider: “He was been patient, calm and waited for his chance. When he wasn’t in the team he came off the bench and scored. He got his chance and he has taken it.

“That goal was him in a nutshell. That is the quality he possesses. He picks up the ball, drives at the defenders and gets Arsenal up and running. It was brilliant.

“Smith Rowe is a wonderful young player. He has produced the goods and drop him at your peril.

“Martinelli may have to sit on the bench for a few games because the team performed, especially in the second half.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Struggling to select between Martinelli and Smith Rowe is one of the nicest problems any manager can have.

Arteta wants a competitive squad because that will bring out the best in each player.

If he chooses to start Martinelli, the Brazilian would be eager to impress, knowing Smith Rowe could play ahead of him anytime.