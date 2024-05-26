Ex-Gunner believes they can now dominate the Premier League

Former Arsenal star William Gallas has tipped them to remain a dominant force in English football for several seasons.

The Gunners have emerged as one of the top clubs on the continent in the last two seasons, and Mikel Arteta’s side is aiming to win the league and secure some major honours.

They have fallen short on the last two occasions, largely due to the undeniable brilliance of Manchester City.

However, it is clear now that the Gunners will win some trophies soon, and Gallas believes they have been set up to dominate English football for a long time.

The ex-Gunner said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Yes, I can see Mikel Arteta and Arsenal dominating the Premier League for years to come.

“What he has done is just amazing, they have improved every year under his management and this season they have been so close to winning the title.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well in the last two seasons and can understand why Gallas believes this could be a fantastic period for us as a club.

The team is making good progress, and we now expect them to win some trophies next term and have some proof that greatness is being developed at the Emirates.

