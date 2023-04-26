Ex-Gunner calls Arsenal “City Lite” ahead of today’s match

Former Arsenal man Tony Adams has labelled the Gunners “City Lite” because Mikel Arteta has groomed his side to be similar to the Premier League champions.

Arsenal faces City today in a very important Premier League match as they chase the league crown and both clubs are similar in how they play.

Arteta was on the staff of City from 2016 to 2019 and worked as the assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

This meant he learnt from one of the best-ever managers in the world and has taken that to the Emirates, where his Arsenal side is now one of the best in this campaign.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will beat the Manchester side to the league crown, but one thing for sure is that there isn’t much difference in how both teams play.

Adams writes in his column on The Sun:

“Mikel has modelled everything on what his mate Pep Guardiola has done and, as a result, Arsenal are City Lite.

“But you can’t win the title by copying a better version because Pep has more resources in his arsenal than Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are very similar to City, which is understandable considering our manager’s history and the players we have added to the squad from the Etihad.

Hopefully, this will help us to end the season as champions and beat them in today’s huge match.

