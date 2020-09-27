Ex Gunner cannot understand why Arsenal managers don’t like unwanted midfielder

Martin Keown is confused about the fact that Arsenal’s managers haven’t exactly warmed to Lucas Torreira.
The Uruguayan joined the Gunners in 2018 after shining for his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Gunners saw off competition from several teams to land him and he was a key player for the club in his first campaign.
He, however, lost his place in the team in his second campaign and the sacking of Unai Emery still didn’t make things better for him.
Mikel Arteta has not fancied him in his team and the Spaniard is looking to offload him in this transfer window.
However, Keown believes that the 24-year-old is a fine player and he is baffled that Emery and Arteta have never seen the value that he can bring to the Arsenal team.
Keown told Talksport: “It’s hard to put your finger on it because when I saw him first break into the team, that tenacity and work rate and quality, technique on the ball, I thought he was going to be the answer.”
He added: “I don’t know if there are any underlying problems with the player, but he certainly looked to me to be the answer. It looks like he might just be a paperweight really in Partey in coming in the other direction.
“But I do feel he is a good player, but for some reason Arteta, not just Arteta to be honest, Emery was the same, did not really turn to him. A massive mystery. I thought it would be a loss to the team, but you can’t argue with Arteta because he is getting results.”
Keown makes a couple of good points but no matter what opinions people have, if Arteta does not consider him a part of his plans for whatever reason, then that is it, time to move on.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Personally i don’t think LT has settled in England and here in lies the issue with him.
If anyone isn’t happy in their personal life then that can affect their performances etc etc.
If he does move on then i wish him all the best wherever he plays.
Perhaps the usually perceptive Keown has not noticed that Torreira is tiny and physically disadvantaged , especially so in his position and in the tough, relentless and physically strong Prem.
“Perhaps”, I say, ironically, but I do not believe that even myself and think Keown is merely trying to get a bit of self publicity with his rather strange comments. If he TRULY thinks , which I do not believe for a single moment, that Torreira is strong and good enough to thrive in our Prem then perhaps he ought to give up punditry altogether.
@Jon fox.
I dont think toreiras height is the issue. We can look at players like Kante who are he same height and at one point was arguable he best DM in the world. We can also highlight games like Uruguay vs Portugal where toreira had ronaldo in his pocket.
I think more likely Toreira is unsettled. We don’t see him interacting with his team mates as much like the other stars and perhaps srsenal is simply not the best fit.
I have always said that Torreira along with Guendouzi don’t have the necessary “technical skills” for a big club.
Nothing to do with height at all!!!!
Kante is the same height as Torreira but on top of being combative, he actually uses the ball very well. Contrast that with Torreira, who is frequently going down at every slightest of challenges,,,, why???
Because he’s not a technical player!!!!
SIMPLE AND STRAIGHTFORWARD
Toreira needs to be given Chance by Arteta he will prove just like Rob Holding did.