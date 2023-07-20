EX-Gunner compares Gabriel Martinelli to Neymar Jr “can play in any position”

Gabriel Martinelli was one of the young Arsenal stars who stood out last season. The Brazilian was superb, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 36 games. His relationship with Gabriel Jesus was too much for his opponents. The 22-year-old shamelessly claimed the left wing for himself. Even Emile Smith-Rowe and Leandro Trossard couldn’t beat him to the starting spot. Unfortunately, an injury cut short his 2022–23 season. There are huge expectations for what he can accomplish next season.

Former Arsenal star Julio Baptiste believes Arteta should try to capitalize on Martinelli’s versatility next season While advising Arteta to sign Neymar (a story for another day), on Gambling Zone, Baptiste argues that Martinelli is one player the Spaniard can use in any position in attack, implying that is another option for Arteta’s tactics next season.

Baptiste said: “Gabriel Martinelli is an incredible player, and he had an amazing season, and I think Neymar could play with him. When you have good players, you try to find the space in the team for all of them, but for sure, Neymar is the kind of player you need to work around. You can put Neymar on the left-wing, in the middle, or behind the striker. He can play in any position across the front-three, so can Martinelli.”

Although Martinelli is not commanding much attention in recent weeks, he will surely be a player to watch next season. That is beyond doubt.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…