Ex-Gunner discusses his worry ahead of Arsenal v Tottenham

Martin Keown has shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s upcoming match against Tottenham, and he has expressed at least one significant concern ahead of the derby. Spurs are not performing at the same level as Arsenal this season, yet they are certainly not struggling, and eight points currently separate the two sides. Before the international break, Sunderland halted Arsenal’s impressive momentum with a 2 2 draw, which brought an end to the Gunners’ long run of clean sheets. That result has created an added layer of pressure, as Arsenal know returning to winning ways will not be straightforward, particularly with Spurs as their next opponents.

Keown’s Concern Over Tottenham’s Away Strength

Tottenham and Arsenal share a fierce and historic rivalry, and this fixture will mark Thomas Frank’s first derby, a match he will be determined not to lose. One of the reasons many believe this could be Arsenal’s season to challenge seriously for the Premier League title is their ability to win difficult matches against opponents who, in previous campaigns, might have taken points from them. They have shown resilience and composure in key moments, qualities that have allowed them to remain at the top end of the table.

However, the Gunners must prove themselves once more, and Keown is particularly concerned about Tottenham’s impressive away form. As quoted by Metro Sport, he stated, ‘What concerns me this weekend is Spurs’ away form. Spurs at home it’s like two different entities. At home it’s like one win in five and I think they’ve won four out of five away from home. Their manager is very good at slowing things down, just quietening the crowd and the keeper just puts his foot on the ball. I’ve had a little look this week to see what they do away from home and they do it really well. Arsenal are going to have go in and press high and look to dominate the game.’

Arsenal’s Task in a Crucial Derby

Keown’s words highlight the tactical challenge Arsenal will face. Spurs have shown an ability to control the tempo of games when playing away, often frustrating the home side and preventing them from building rhythm. Arsenal will therefore need to be assertive, disciplined and aggressive in their pressing. The derby setting, the recent setback against Sunderland and Tottenham’s strong away record all contribute to a demanding test for the Gunners, who must deliver a composed and commanding performance if they are to maintain their positive trajectory this season.

