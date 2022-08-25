Ex-Gunner discusses possible Hudson Odoi to Arsenal transfer

Calum Hudson Odoi has been linked with a move to Arsenal in this transfer window, but the attacker looks set to leave England because of a lack of playing time at Chelsea.

The Englishman has been one of the finest young talents to emerge from the Chelsea academy in recent seasons, but injuries and a lack of trust from his managers has limited his game time since he broke into their first team.

Arsenal is arguably the best club for young talents because Mikel Arteta trusts them with playing minutes.

However, former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, believes Hudson Odoi will struggle to play regularly for Arsenal, as it is the case at Chelsea now.

He told Football Insider:

“This is the top part of football. If he want to play he is not going to play a lot at Arsenal either. That’s the thing. It is a difficult one.

“He would be part of the squad and he would get game time but he would not be a starter. If he wants to be starting regularly, Arsenal isn’t the place.

“I like him as a player. He has incredible ability and can play on the left and right side. I cannot see it happening though, if I’m honest.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Any player that cannot get into the current Chelsea team will similarly struggle at Arsenal.

We are no longer a team of mediocre players because Mikel Arteta has now signed world-class players for his group in the last few transfer windows.

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…