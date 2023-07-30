Ex-Gunner explains why Arsenal should move for Neymar

Former Arsenal player Julio Baptista has suggested that the Gunners should consider making a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. Baptista, who played for Arsenal on loan during the 2006/2007 season from Real Madrid, enjoyed a successful spell and has been closely following the club’s progress. Now a manager himself, Baptista believes that Neymar would be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad. The Brazilian forward is known for his exceptional skills, goal-scoring ability, and playmaking talents, making him one of the top players in world football. Baptista tells Goal.com:

“Why not? Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that the last eight or so years, Arsenal have not produced their best or been as competitive.

“But now, with Arteta, Arsenal have something different. They have started to construct something powerful. Why not? Maybe this could be the key.

“In Brazil we say that you have the house, you have everything, and you just need the key to open it.

“Maybe Neymar is the key to open and complete everything at Arsenal. He is an incredible player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neymar is one of the most productive attackers in the world and has some incredible stats at PSG.

The Champions League crown has alluded him since he moved to Paris, but he is one player who can help us with the competition if he is in our squad.

