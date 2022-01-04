Ex-Gunner fears Arsenal could lose top talent to a club like Man City

Ex-Arsenal man, Ray Parlour, is worried about the Gunners losing Bukayo Saka to another Premier League club.

The England international has emerged as one of the finest players in the Premier League in recent seasons and has been in smashing form for Mikel Arteta’s side.

His performances for the club have understandably caught the attention of other European giants.

The Gunners will have to do their best to keep the Euro 2020 finalist happy so that other clubs don’t tempt him with a move away.

Parlour says Arsenal has a group of players that can continue to develop well before admitting keeping them would be the hard job the club has to do.

“I look at the young team [at Arsenal], they can develop and keep improving,’ Parlour told TalkSport via Mirror Sport.

“You know what the hardest thing is going to be? It’s keeping the players.

“You know [what’s happened] over the years. Saka must be on people’s radar all day long, a big side like Manchester City must be looking at him going, ‘he’ll improve our side.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the standout players in England in the last few seasons, and it is only a matter of time before top clubs start knocking on our door to sign him.

However, we can prevent that from happening by strengthening the team and winning trophies.

If Arsenal becomes successful, it would be hard for our players to want to leave the club.