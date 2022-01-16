Ex-Gunner gives reasons Arsenal needs to sign this midfielder

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners should move for Yves Bissouma because Albert Sambi Lokonga is not strong enough for the Premier League yet.

Bissouma has been on the Gunners’ radar for a long time now as the Malian continues to impress at Brighton.

He has been tipped to join a top club soon enough and Arsenal could be the ideal next step for him.

The Gunners have bolstered their midfield with the likes of Thomas Partey and Sambi Lokonga in recent transfer windows, but Campbell believes they still need Bissouma.

He told Football Insider: “I think Arsenal need two midfielders though, if I am honest with you.

“Lokonga is a good young player but he is not strong enough to be a mainstay in that midfield yet. We need some experience in there.

“Bissouma is young and has experience. I think they need another one as well though. Bissouma would make us so much stronger for the second half of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has done well in the transfer window recently, but the best clubs in the world keep strengthening themselves.

As we continue to rebuild towards a top-four finish, we need to keep adding quality players to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Bissouma is one of the finest signings we can make, and his experience in the Premier League means he would not need a lot of time to adapt to the playing system at the Emirates.