Ex-Gunner gives verdict on Ozil’s refusal to leave Arsenal

Alan Smith has encouraged Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal and look for a new team just like the club wants, or he will regret sitting on the bench at the Emirates.

The German is the club’s highest earner at the moment, but his performances haven’t been up to par since he was given his current deal in 2018.

The Gunners have been desperate to sell him since last summer, but he has made it clear that he is going nowhere.

He has even reiterated that he will not be forced out of Arsenal (BBC) and that he will leave the club when he wants to leave the club.

Smith has watched as the drama unfolds and his verdict is that the longer that Ozil stays at Arsenal where he is not wanted, the worst it is for both parties.

He added that it is best for the German to leave the club to where he will be appreciated this summer, else he might look back on his career and regret the years he wasted on the bench at the Emirates.

‘As for Mesut Ozil, the tiresome saga rolls on,’ the former Gunners striker told Sky Sports.

‘In an interview this week, the German insisted he is staying at Arsenal, even though he obviously does not feature in Arteta’s plans. This is a funny one.

‘Ozil is well within his rights to see out a four-year contract the club were happy enough to give. But from a purely football aspect, why would you do that if you are not going to play?

‘”This is my profession”, he says. “It’s what I love doing: being on the pitch, playing matches, showing the people, helping the club and my team.” Ok, so if you love playing so much, why not go somewhere you’re actually wanted?

‘There’s an old saying in football – you are a long time retired. Come the end of his career, he might live to regret these wasted years.’