Ex-Gunner has no problem with Xhaka leaving Arsenal in the summer

Granit Xhaka has been one of the most divisive players Arsenal has signed in the last few seasons.

The Swiss midfielder is inconsistent but he still retains the trust of Mikel Arteta.

He was even Arsenal’s captain at some point in his Gunners career, but will the club miss him when he leaves?

Probably not, with former Gunners star, Kevin Campbell convinced if he leaves at the end of this season, it would not be such a bad thing.

The midfielder has become the main midfield partner to Thomas Partey in this campaign.

However, Arsenal has been linked with a move for several other players, and Campbell is convinced the club will do just fine if he leaves the Emirates, especially if they sign the right replacement.

He told Football Insider: “I don’t mind him going if he’s replaced in the summer. There is talk of Tielemans and Bissouma. Now we’re talking. They are the level above. They would give Arsenal extra running power. It would allow us to bridge the gap to the bigger teams.

“If Xhaka went to Roma it would be a case of thank you and we move on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has done a good job for Arteta since the Spaniard became the club’s manager, and that is why he still gets enough playing time.

The Gunners will continue to add new players to the group, and that means we could get a better midfielder soon.

If we do that, then it would be smart to cash in on Xhaka when we can.