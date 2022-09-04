Ex-Gunner heaps praise on Arsenal’s “breath of fresh air”

Kevin Campbell is full of praise for Arsenal’s new man, Oleksandr Zinchenko, for the Ukrainian’s impact since he moved to the Emirates.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners in the last transfer window and he has become a key player for the club this term.

His performances make Arsenal very solid on the left side and he has been influential in their fine start to this season.

He hardly played at Manchester City before moving to London, but he is now a regular at the Emirates and he has shown that he deserves it.

Campbell has been impressed by how he has performed, and he labels the full-back “a breath of fresh air”.

He tells Football Insider:

“Look, Zinchenko is a breath of fresh air to this Arsenal side.

“The fact of the matter is, the way Zinchenko plays is not like a normal full-back.

“[Kieran] Tierney is probably the best full-back Arsenal have because he is traditional. He wins it and he bombs up and down the line.

“With Zinchenko, you get a different kind of player. He can do that but he also moves into midfield.

“That then releases Xhaka to go further forward. Xhaka is creating and scoring because of it. Zinchenko adds another string to Xhaka’s bow.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been an important addition to our squad in this campaign and his impact has been pivotal to our current success.

We expect more from him and he doesn’t seem like he will disappoint us in any way.