Ex-Gunner insists Arsenal target is more dynamic than Odegaard

Arsenal has been consistently interested in James Maddison, and with Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League, the midfielder could be on the move from the Foxes.

While Maddison would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s team, the Gunners already have several creative players in their squad, with Martin Odegaard being a significant presence among them. Odegaard played a crucial role for Arsenal in the previous campaign, contributing 15 goals from midfield.

If Maddison were to join Arsenal, he would have to compete with Odegaard for a spot in the team. However, according to former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell, the two players possess distinct qualities that set them apart, suggesting they bring different attributes to the squad.

“I like Maddison, I think he’s a really good player. Could he fit our squad? Of course, he could fit our squad,” Campbell told Egal Talks Football.

“We have Odegaard, but he’s a different type player in a sense to Odegaard. They have some traits that are similar, where they can pick a pass. But I think James Maddison is a little bit more dynamic, he’s a little bit more willing to get into the box than Odegaard.”

Maddison is one of the finest attacking midfielders in England now, but combining him and Odegaard will be hard work.

Odegaard solves our creative problems and we can only bag Maddison if he agrees to stay on the bench and fight for his place on the team.

