Ex-Gunner is confident outcast will play a key role at Arsenal next season

Kevin Campbell insists William Saliba is prepared to play a role at Arsenal from next season.

The Frenchman is yet to kick a ball for the Gunners since he joined the club in 2019.

He has spent much of his time on our books out on loan, and he is currently thriving in another temporary spell at Olympique Marseille.

The 20-year-old has earned a lot of praise for his performances in France in this campaign, and he seems to have developed enough to do a job at Arsenal.

However, Marseille has also seen enough from him to think about keeping him at the club permanently.

They could approach Arsenal over signing him, but former Gunner Campbell is sure that will not happen and says the defender will be a part of the club’s first team from next season.

He tells Football Insider: “He is an Arsenal player. He has gone out on loan because he is young, is learning and needs game time.

“What is going to happen is this, he is going to come back, Arsenal are going to hand him a new contract and he will be in and around the first team next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been impressive this season, and that should be enough to impress Arteta.

If the Spanish boss is still not convinced about the former Nice loanee, Arsenal needs to sell him in the summer.

He would need a guarantee of action before he signs a contract extension, and it will come down to how important the club makes him feel when he returns.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four