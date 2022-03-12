Arsenal News Latest News

Ex-Gunner is confident outcast will play a key role at Arsenal next season

Kevin Campbell insists William Saliba is prepared to play a role at Arsenal from next season.

The Frenchman is yet to kick a ball for the Gunners since he joined the club in 2019.

He has spent much of his time on our books out on loan, and he is currently thriving in another temporary spell at Olympique Marseille.

The 20-year-old has earned a lot of praise for his performances in France in this campaign, and he seems to have developed enough to do a job at Arsenal.

However, Marseille has also seen enough from him to think about keeping him at the club permanently.

They could approach Arsenal over signing him, but former Gunner Campbell is sure that will not happen and says the defender will be a part of the club’s first team from next season.

He tells Football Insider: “He is an Arsenal player. He has gone out on loan because he is young, is learning and needs game time.

“What is going to happen is this, he is going to come back, Arsenal are going to hand him a new contract and he will be in and around the first team next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been impressive this season, and that should be enough to impress Arteta.

If the Spanish boss is still not convinced about the former Nice loanee, Arsenal needs to sell him in the summer.

He would need a guarantee of action before he signs a contract extension, and it will come down to how important the club makes him feel when he returns.

  1. EastLDN Gooner says:
    March 12, 2022 at 7:27 pm

    Fingers crossed.
    OT great result for us tonight, despite United winning they were poor and I believe Spurs are the bigger threat for top 4, so them dropping 3 points was perfect. Now let’s take care of the foxes 💪

    Reply
  2. Declan says:
    March 12, 2022 at 7:32 pm

    Great hat trick from the greatest goal scorer in the world ever. Not my opinion, it’s official. Anyway best possible result in my book. COYG.

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      March 12, 2022 at 7:45 pm

      With Eric Dier in defence you and me would bag a hat-trick too Declan 😂

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        March 12, 2022 at 8:03 pm

        Maguire gave them hope though, Kev 😉 See his face at the end – most relieved person at OT haha!

        Reply
        1. Declan says:
          March 12, 2022 at 8:10 pm

          Yeah did you see that OG is spurs 3rd highest goal scorer.

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            March 12, 2022 at 8:13 pm

            Yes, Declan – 9!!!! Wow…..

            Reply
    2. GoalDan says:
      March 12, 2022 at 7:49 pm

      As good as Kane is, Ronaldo is another level completely in finishing. The most complete footballing athlete……

      Must beat Leicester 🤞🤞

      Reply
  3. DaJuhi says:
    March 12, 2022 at 7:44 pm

    Excellent result IMO. We are only 2 points behind United, despite having 4 games in hand! And United got 9 games left, which include away trips to Emirates and Anfield, and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      March 12, 2022 at 7:48 pm

      DaJuhi the league will be finished and we’ll still have games in hand at this rate 😂

      Reply
      1. DaJuhi says:
        March 12, 2022 at 7:51 pm

        True though 😂 we’ll be still playing July for the CL spots!

        Reply
        1. Kev82 says:
          March 12, 2022 at 7:57 pm

          Haha yeah a pre season friendly against boreham wood then Chelsea away in the league 😂 the PL needs to start finding dates for these games 🤪

          Reply
  4. Fk says:
    March 12, 2022 at 7:50 pm

    Saliba returning to arsenal will definitely be a huge boost so our defence is settled with us having four quality center backs in white,gabriel,saliba and holding plus any other signings or academy players.cl here we come.

    Reply
    1. Neil says:
      March 12, 2022 at 8:01 pm

      Maybe a back three with wing backs In Tomi and Tierney…Partey sittint in front. For away.games?

      Who would be the other 4

      Odeagaard
      Saka
      ESR
      Martinelli

      Reply

