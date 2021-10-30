Ex-Gunner makes a very positive end of season prediction for Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has tipped Arsenal to end this season inside the top four as Manchester United struggles to hold a spot there.

Having added the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard to the squad at the Emirates, Arsenal expects to finish this campaign inside the European places, but a top-four finish could be considered an overachievement.

This is because several other clubs look in better shape and better prepared to get a spot there.

But Wilshere, who has been training with the Gunners to keep fit, believes his former side could take advantage of United’s struggle to replace them in the top four.

“I think their target has to be getting back into Europe,” Wilshere said on TalkSport as quoted by Express Sport.

“Obviously the Champions League they’d want. I think any form of Europe would be an improvement.

“I can [see them getting top four] because of United.

“I don’t think United are bad but with all the pressure on them and the stuff surrounding Ole, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with the manager.

“But it is going to be close because West Ham are there, Leicester are there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Finishing every campaign since 2018 outside the top four has hurt Arsenal fans so bad.

However, we need to be patient with the current rebuild at the Emirates so that it can last.

We have signed players capable of helping us achieve a top-four finish this season, however, it might be a step too far for us now and we could struggle to replicate it next season.

That being said, United still has more than enough time to recover and snatch a place in the top four.

If they slip up further and give us the chance, we would grab it with both hands and who knows, we could go far in the Champions League next season if we qualify, I mean, Tottenham reached the final a few seasons back so anything is possible.