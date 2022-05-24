Ex-Gunner open to a return to England amidst interest from Arsenal

Arsenal could get Serge Gnabry back as Bayern Munich struggles to get the attacker on a new deal.

The German got his first team break at the Emirates, but he struggled to make an impact in England, including while on loan at West Brom.

Since he returned to Germany, he has become a global superstar, and he has won all the club trophies available to him at Bayern.

The Bavarians still want him in their squad beyond his current deal, which expires in 2023, but they are struggling to get him to commit to a new one.

Sport1 is now reporting that he is open to a new challenge, which has made several clubs become interested in a move for him.

David Alaba is trying to convince him to move to Real Madrid, but the report adds that he would consider a return to the Premier League.

This would be a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, and they can now act on this development.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry’s career after leaving Arsenal has no doubt made us question why we didn’t insist on keeping him.

The attacker clearly had potential when he was at the Emirates, but things just didn’t work out as we expected at the time.

If truly he wants a return to England, then we must act fast and not miss a second chance to sign him.

