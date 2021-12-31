Ex-Gunner pinpoints where Arsenal needs to strengthen

Kevin Campbell has named the positions Arsenal needs to strengthen in the winter transfer window.

The Gunners have been in fine form in recent weeks and have ended this year inside the top four.

Next month offers them the chance to strengthen their squad and have a better end to this season.

The current team looks complete, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli in top shape.

However, former Arsenal man, Campbell believes the Gunners still need to strengthen their midfield and attack next month if the club can support Mikel Arteta with funds.

Asked which position Arsenal should bolster, he tells Football Insider: “Striker and central midfield – no doubt.

“Those are the two positions where Arsenal are going to be a bit light in the next couple of months.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The first half of this season has shown that this team can achieve its goals if Arteta is given the funds to sign his preferred players.

It is hard to sign an excellent player in the winter transfer window, but there are exceptions to every rule, and we could get our preferred targets if we offer enough money.

Hopefully, we can continue our fine form regardless of what happens in the market next month.