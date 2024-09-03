Ex-Gunner questions the decision to sign Raheem Sterling

Emmanuel Petit does not understand why Arsenal has signed Raheem Sterling, as he believes the attacker has not improved since his time at Liverpool.

Arsenal is the fourth top club in England that Sterling will play for, having already had stints at Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

His move to the Emirates was a surprising transfer after Chelsea deemed him surplus to requirements.

The Blues are covering a significant portion of his salary, and Arsenal will hope that his experience will help them return to form.

The Gunners will likely have a chance to field him in their matches after the international break, but is Sterling really good enough to significantly improve the team?

Some pundits think so and have praised Arsenal for pulling off the transfer, but Petit has a different opinion.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Since Sterling left Liverpool, he hasn’t improved a whole lot at Manchester City and Chelsea.

“Sterling can have big moments but there is no consistency in his performances. He still needs to improve his final ball and needs to score more, this is the main problem.

“This is something that Mikel Arteta will not want in his team, he wants young and hungry players, Sterling won’t improve more than another young winger.”

Sterling is a very experienced player who will add some value to our team, but it remains to be seen how much value that would be and how significantly better we will become because he is on our team.

