Ex-Gunner reckons Arsenal can get at least two new players if they do this one thing

Kevin Campbell doesn’t see Arsenal giving David Luiz a new contract and expects them to use his wage for at least two new players.

The Brazilian has been at the Emirates for the last two seasons, but he isn’t getting any younger and remains unmistakably error-prone.

He was culpable for Wolves’ first goal in their win over Arsenal recently and even earned a red card for his troubles.

He will be out of contract at the end of this season, but Campbell doesn’t expect Arsenal to hand him a new deal, even though that is possible.

He admits that the former Chelsea man’s experience has been needed in the current dressing room.

But the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes will have had time at the club, while William Saliba should be back from his loan stint at Nice.

This means the Gunners can afford not to continue with Luiz, and Campbell thinks that should give them the confidence to allow him to leave after this campaign.

When asked if he expected the Brazil international to be handed a new contract at the club, Campbell told Football Insider: “There is an opportunity to look at that in the summer.

“They might be able to bring two or three players in if they get Luiz off the wage bill, he will be on a good whack. Is it something Mikel Arteta is looking at? I am sure the club is looking at it.

“I think David Luiz got a raw deal in the Wolves game and that cost us.

“Luiz has the experience and that is key because there are a few young players who need guidance.

“But, come the summer, Gabriel will have been at Arsenal for a season, Holding will have been there another season and Saliba will be coming back from Nice.

“It is just a matter of which way Edu and Arteta want to go. The ball is definitely in Arsenal’s court right now.”

READ MORE: More bad news for Arsenal regarding Thomas Partey