Ex-Gunner reckons Arsenal can win the league in two seasons

Former Arsenal defender, Bacary Sagna, predicts that they will win the league title within two seasons.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta and they have made some useful progress in this campaign.

They could return to the top four by the end of it if they win their remaining games of the season.

This prospect makes this a very positive campaign considering they finished the last one outside all the European places.

Regardless of where the team ends this term, they have clearly made considerable progress, and Sagna admits he underrated them before.

He now believes they have a good chance of being league champions within two seasons.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I was worried about how Arsenal were going to perform this season, but they’ve proven me wrong.

‘Write them off next season if you want, but I’m sure in two seasons time, they’ll be topping the league as champions.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made some serious progress so far and it is exciting to think about where we would finish next season, especially if we sign new players in the summer.

However, winning the league in two years will be an overachievement. But it can be done and it would be a nice bonus for our development.