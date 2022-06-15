Ex-Gunner reveals why Arsenal will win the race for Jesus

Kevin Campbell insists that Arsenal has a good chance of signing Gabriel Jesus in this transfer window because they can guarantee him playing time, which is what he wants.

The striker has been in the news for much of this summer because Manchester City has reinforced their attack with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Both forwards are expected to play ahead of him when they eventually join City in this transfer window.

Arsenal hopes they can convince the former Palmeiras man to join them, and they have already started working on plans to add him to their squad.

There is competition from other sides as well, but former Arsenal man, Campbell, believes he will want to move to the Emirates and gives reasons.

‘Manchester City want good money because he’s young, fit and he’s a Brazil international,’ Campbell told the Highbury Squad.

‘You could say he’s world-class. He starts for Brazil.

‘He’s the best pressing striker out there and that’s what Mikel Arteta needs – he’s one of the key pieces that we need.

‘Jesus can go and play Champions League football. But he wants to come to Arsenal, one because he knows the manager, two because he knows the system and three, which is the most important thing, he wants to be the main man.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been one of the finest players in the Premier League for some time now, and the Brazilian will bring undoubted quality into our team.

However, a move for him is probably not as straightforward as some people will think it would be.

While he might want to join us, we cannot be too confident, instead we must do all the work required to make the move happen.

