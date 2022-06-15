Ex-Gunner reveals why Arsenal will win the race for Jesus

Kevin Campbell insists that Arsenal has a good chance of signing Gabriel Jesus in this transfer window because they can guarantee him playing time, which is what he wants.
The striker has been in the news for much of this summer because Manchester City has reinforced their attack with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.
Both forwards are expected to play ahead of him when they eventually join City in this transfer window.
Arsenal hopes they can convince the former Palmeiras man to join them, and they have already started working on plans to add him to their squad.
There is competition from other sides as well, but former Arsenal man, Campbell, believes he will want to move to the Emirates and gives reasons.
‘Manchester City want good money because he’s young, fit and he’s a Brazil international,’ Campbell told the Highbury Squad.
‘You could say he’s world-class. He starts for Brazil.
‘He’s the best pressing striker out there and that’s what Mikel Arteta needs – he’s one of the key pieces that we need.
‘Jesus can go and play Champions League football. But he wants to come to Arsenal, one because he knows the manager, two because he knows the system and three, which is the most important thing, he wants to be the main man.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus has been one of the finest players in the Premier League for some time now, and the Brazilian will bring undoubted quality into our team.
However, a move for him is probably not as straightforward as some people will think it would be.
While he might want to join us, we cannot be too confident, instead we must do all the work required to make the move happen.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Jesus improves our team no doubt but is he the right player for us and will the price be right? He has 1 more year on his contract so we should never be paying more than 30mil unless it’s one of the worlds best players.
If we end up paying 40/50mil then we are pulling a Ben White again….I wouldn’t be surprised.
If Liverpool can buy an relatively unknown striker for an initial 64M, I don’t see why a 25 year old premier league experience striker cannot cost 40 M. You seem to have set the bar deliberate low so that “damned if you do damned if you dont” can come into play
Does Klopp have a history of buying great players whether known or not?
Time left on contract is a large determining factor of price. 30 mil really isn’t a low price for someone with 1 year left on their contract that averages 0.36 goals per game. (or 1 goal every 160 minutes if you are looking at goals/minute)
Come now Mark, you smarter than that or do you just like having a go 🙂
Ok we want Jesus but saying he’s world class because he starts for Brazil ?? Richardlson start from Brazil nobody call him world class.
He has been in the EPL for 5 years and he only got two double figures seasons and never reach 15 goals a season in 5 years. And you call that a world class.
Well he can only be a world class for a team like us, as we forgot what it means to be a world class team.
He’s definitely better than what we got right now tho.
Liverpool have signed Nunez for 85mill but are holding out for 36mill for Mane from Bayern and are paying just 140 k p/w for 22 year old Nunez.
We will have to pay 45m minimum for 25 year old Jesus and pay 40 mill salary over 4 years = 200k p/w The plan would appear to be to get Pepe scoring in the EL and hock him off ASAP
Splash that 55million pound cash on raphinha instead.i’m confident we won’t regret it.