Ex-Gunner rubs salt into Chelsea and Tottenham wounds over imminent transfer

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, says the best part of signing Gabriel Jesus is seeing how sad it makes Chelsea and Tottenham fans.
The three London clubs pursued an interest in the Brazilian striker in the last few weeks, but it seems Arsenal has won the race for his signature after agreeing on personal terms and a transfer fee.
The Manchester City man is now due to carry out his medical at the club in the next few hours, and it delights Campbell, who tells the Highbury Squad:
“You know what I really love about the Jesus (transfer)? “I like the fact that Spurs fans and Chelsea fans are upset.
“He never went to them. He has come to us. That always goes down well. So, I love that part.”
Winning the race for Jesus is a major achievement, particularly because we have done that without Champions League football.
Chelsea and Tottenham can offer him a game in Europe’s top club competitions, but he has chosen to continue his career at the Emirates.
We now have to look at developing a game plan that will help him score enough goals to fire us to trophies.
Bit embarrassing from Campbell. I don’t think we should delude ourselves. He left City because he wasn’t guaranteed to start so was obviously looking for a team where he would be the star man. If Chelsea wanted him and offered him a key part in the team he would be there. Chelsea didn’t make an offer and ultimately he came to us because he will be our star man. Delighted with the signing but comments like that from Campbell are a tad embarrassing
I like Kevin Campbell, but of course he is clutching at straws. Jesus evidently ‘lacked the stomach’ to fight for his place at City and would have been in the same boat at Spurs. He wants to be the main man and of course Arsenal have no strikers, so he was always going to go there.
It will be interesting to see if he can maintain the same kind of strike rate at Arsenal as at Man City. Richarlison, who looks like he is now coming to Spurs, has a better strike rate for Brazil, than Jesus and is a bigger, tougher, more versatile and complete player in my opinion.
I wonder where he will fit in at Spuds?
Agree with above comments. However unlike Spuds and Chavs, City only play with one recognized “striker”, sometimes none. And since Haaland is there, Jesus didnt’ want to wait. At Chavs I think he had a great chance of starting but not at Spuds. If there were to be a change in Harry Kane’s situation, he may have tried it there, but that seems unlikely. It’s interesting the polar opposite way we and Spuds progressed last season, them with two of the best strikers in Europe and us with none!! So logically Jesus would pick us, he needs a bit of a reset in his career. no shame in that for either party.
I don’t think either of the other teams were serious about him as he’d wouldn’t make their starting 11.
But sounds like the chavs have got Raphinha.
I must say , I am quite impressed with most of the comments so far.
It shows many of us are not delusional and we are ready to admit and recognize what’s truth and not.
He really thinks Chelsea or spurs would chase a player with 8 goals all season to lead their forward line.
At least spurs are a joke, but Chelsea are definitely are definitely not. They are not ready to settle for 3rd position or been out of the UCl in the last 5 years.
It’s we who are that desperate.
However Jesus is a welcome addition, and no doubt he’s better that what we got right now.