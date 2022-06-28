Ex-Gunner rubs salt into Chelsea and Tottenham wounds over imminent transfer

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell, says the best part of signing Gabriel Jesus is seeing how sad it makes Chelsea and Tottenham fans.

The three London clubs pursued an interest in the Brazilian striker in the last few weeks, but it seems Arsenal has won the race for his signature after agreeing on personal terms and a transfer fee.

The Manchester City man is now due to carry out his medical at the club in the next few hours, and it delights Campbell, who tells the Highbury Squad:

“You know what I really love about the Jesus (transfer)? “I like the fact that Spurs fans and Chelsea fans are upset.

“He never went to them. He has come to us. That always goes down well. So, I love that part.”

Winning the race for Jesus is a major achievement, particularly because we have done that without Champions League football.

Chelsea and Tottenham can offer him a game in Europe’s top club competitions, but he has chosen to continue his career at the Emirates.

We now have to look at developing a game plan that will help him score enough goals to fire us to trophies.

