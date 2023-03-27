Ex-Gunner says Arsenal deserves to win the league

Former Arsenal man Robin van Persie has discussed the Gunners’ title challenge and believes they deserve to win it.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been on a fine run of form for this entire season, which has translated to them spending the most time atop the league standings among all the clubs in the competition.

The Gunners have continued to defy the odds to show they are good enough to win the Premier League.

However, Manchester City has also been relentless in pursuing them as Pep Guardiola attempts to stop his former student, Arteta, from winning.

Van Persie praised Arsenal for how they have played this season. The ex-striker said via Express Sport:

“Well, both [Arsenal and Manchester United] are doing really well in their own world. Arsenal are doing really well, they play consistent, they play really good football, it’s nice to watch.

“It’s intense, defensively and attacking wise it looks very good. So in my opinion they do deserve to win the league.

“It will still be tough because City are five points off now [if they win the game in hand] and they will push, they will push Arsenal to the last day. If you look at this period of time, this is where every single point really counts.”

We simply have had a great season and expect fans to believe in us now.

With just ten games to go, it is hard to see the club failing, but we still have games against Liverpool and Manchester City, among other top sides, so we must remain focused and humble until we have the title in the bag.

