Ex-Gunner says Arsenal is now relying on Liverpool to slip up in title race

Jermaine Pennant has expressed concern that Arsenal’s failure to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window has left them relying on Liverpool to falter if they are to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are locked in a tense title race for the third consecutive campaign. After finishing behind Manchester City in the last two seasons, they now find themselves chasing a new leader in Liverpool. With the title race still wide open, Arsenal remains in contention, but their inability to reinforce key areas in the winter window could prove costly.

Heading into January, many fans and pundits expected the club to bolster their attack—a position that has been a lingering issue over the past few seasons. Arsenal did attempt a late move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but their pursuit ultimately proved unsuccessful, leaving them without a new addition up front.

While the club is now looking to make significant moves in the summer, Pennant believes their failure to strengthen mid-season could hinder their title challenge. Speaking to Metro Sport, he said:

*”We’ve seen certain games where they are missing that little bit of sharpness, that little bit of cutting edge in front of goal at times. I don’t think they have made their title challenge any easier by not getting a striker in.

They’ve still got enough ability, but I think they are now putting their hopes on Liverpool slipping up rather than Arsenal catching Liverpool.”*

With Liverpool continuing to show consistency at the top of the table, Arsenal’s margin for error is razor-thin. While they still possess the quality to challenge for the title, their lack of a clinical number nine could make all the difference in the decisive stages of the season.

If Arsenal falls short once again, their reluctance to invest in January may go down as one of the key reasons they missed out on Premier League glory.