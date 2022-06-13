Ex-Gunner says Arsenal is the right team for Manchester City man

Kevin Campbell has delivered his opinion on Arsenal’s interest in Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, with West Ham also chasing the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko has struggled to become a regular starter at City for much of the time he has spent at the club.

They could replace him in this transfer window and Pep Guardiola is already settled with Joao Cancelo as his preferred left-back.

The interest from West Ham could also be enticing, but former Arsenal man, Campbell, believes he is more certain to play an important role if he moved to Arsenal instead.

He tells Football Insider: “Could I see Zinchenko in midfield for West Ham? I could, but I don’t know who’s going to make way.

“Obviously there is other interest – including from Arsenal. I could see him in that Arsenal midfield straight away.

“He’s a good operator. He’s tidy on the ball – a typical Man City player. He can take the ball in tight areas and he knows how to manipulate it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our current team has a lot of space for better players to join the group and Zinchenko can easily win a first-team spot.

A lack of playing time is the only reason he should want to leave City, and it doesn’t make sense for him to suffer the same fate at another club, especially when there is no guarantee that he will win trophies.