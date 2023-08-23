Ex-Gunner says Arsenal needs Newcastle striker

Emmanuel Petit has expressed the view that Arsenal could greatly benefit from acquiring Alexander Isak, the Newcastle United striker, as they work on reshaping their squad and aiming for a successful season.

As part of Arsenal’s ongoing efforts to restructure their team following a productive 2022/2023 campaign, they have been actively considering several potential signings.

Although Mikel Arteta’s team has already added quality players to their squad during this transfer window, more additions are anticipated before the window concludes.

While Arsenal seems to have strengthened various areas, Petit raises a pertinent question: Can any of their current strikers consistently deliver 20 Premier League goals per season? It appears unlikely.

Given this, Petit has advised Arsenal to seriously consider the acquisition of Isak.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“Alexander Isak is tall, aggressive and has great technique. He wants to score every time he gets the ball but he needs to be more precise in his game. Physically and technically, he has a huge presence on the pitch. If one day someone can tell me that he plays like Thierry Henry, maybe I will believe them, but for the moment it’s really too soon to say that.

“He’s a good striker and he’s someone that Arsenal would be very happy to have because he brings different qualities. Jesus and Nketiah play in a similar way, they are different in terms of movement, but physically, technically and in their finishing they are not far apart.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a squad that could win us the league and other competitions, but we probably should consider another striker.

None of our current options can score up to 20 goals and that could be the difference between winning and losing the league.