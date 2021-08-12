Ex-Gunner says Arsenal’s latest signing is “a proper player” and “the real deal”

Martin Keown is happy that Arsenal has completed the signing of Ben White in this transfer window and he claims the Englishman is a “proper player.”

The Euro 2020 finalist was Arsenal’s main summer transfer target after his impressive performance for Brighton last season.

He has been in fine form over the last two years, having spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Leeds United.

He was one of their best players as they gained promotion back to the Premier League.

They tried to sign him last summer but failed and their loss has become Arsenal’s gain.

The Gunners are confident that White will make them one of the toughest teams to score against and ex-Gunner, Keown, agrees with that assessment.

Keown praised the defender in a recent interview and spoke about his ability to make interceptions as well as to read the game well.

He then adds that Arsenal is giving him the platform to show the world that he can do it at a top club.

Keown said to Sun Sports: “Ben looks a really good signing and the real deal — a proper player.

“He was high on interceptions — joint fifth — in the Premier League last season, reads the game really well, is intelligent and can pass the ball.

“He is a young player but he has got to make those qualities spread across the group quickly.

“Arsenal have had a succession of young central defenders but I think he’s the real deal.

“He can play in a three or a back four. Now is the platform for him to prove how good he is.

“He will need a lot of support and help because it’s about the team structure defensively and not just one player.

“And he will need a partner to play alongside. Is it Rob Holding, Gabriel or Pablo Mari?

“But you are looking at Ben to go in there, lead immediately and not be frightened of that.”