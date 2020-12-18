Arsenal News Latest News

Ex-Gunner says Arteta is not the man for the Arsenal job and suggests a new name

William Gallas says that Mikel Arteta is not the man for the Arsenal job and he claims that Patrick Vieira is more experienced for the role.

Arteta was made the manager of Arsenal about a year ago in a surprising decision by the club.

The former midfielder had never managed before and he only spent a few years as the assistant manager at Manchester City.

He, however, made a fine start to his time at the Emirates and he ended his first half-season by winning the FA Cup.

He also won the Community Shield at the start of this campaign, but Arsenal’s season has been far from ideal.

The Gunners have won just four league games this season, losing seven of 13 matches.

Gallas thinks that Arteta’s inexperience is beginning to show, and he claimed that he wasn’t more qualified than Vieira to get the job in the first place.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “I think maybe the issue at the moment is that Mikel Arteta is not the right manager.

“For me he doesn’t have that experience to manage a big club. I was surprised when he came in, to be honest – even as Pep Guardiola’s assistant – you need experience as a manager to come in to a club like Arsenal.

“When they chose Mikel Arteta to come in and replace Unai Emery, in my mind Patrick Vieira was the name I thought they should have gone for.

“I don’t know how close he was or if he was in the running at all, but I was surprised they didn’t even mention his name.”

Posted by

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gotanidea says:
    December 18, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Vieira unfortunately just got fired, but I hope he’s ready when the opportunity arises

    Reply
  2. ThirdManJW says:
    December 18, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Vieira has managed two clubs, and has done nothing. Arteta has taken one of toughest jobs in football right now, and against all odds, has already won a couple of trophies.

    Who does Galles suggest next…Henry?

    Reply
    1. Phenom says:
      December 18, 2020 at 7:28 pm

      Not all footballers know football. How do you suggest Vieira is better than Arteta?

      I think he’ll be the next to distance himself from watching our games. 😂😂😂😂

      Reply
  3. Trudeau says:
    December 18, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Sick of all these Gunner Old Boys sticking the knife in. Guess they gotta get paid somehow.

    Reply
  4. Ben proper says:
    December 18, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Arsenal can go for a Steven Gerrard if rivalry allows

    Reply
  5. Ebonygold58 says:
    December 18, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Every Ex footballer, think they are experts in footballing matter. A weeping captain, now suggesting, someone relieved of his 2 football coaching jobs for poor performance. I wish Arsenal will move away from recruiting Chelsea castaway. All recruits from Chelsea are dross looking like gold.

    Reply
  6. Reggie says:
    December 18, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Bloody hell even i dont listen to William Gallas, what a plonker.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs