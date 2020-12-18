Ex-Gunner says Arteta is not the man for the Arsenal job and suggests a new name

William Gallas says that Mikel Arteta is not the man for the Arsenal job and he claims that Patrick Vieira is more experienced for the role.
Arteta was made the manager of Arsenal about a year ago in a surprising decision by the club.
The former midfielder had never managed before and he only spent a few years as the assistant manager at Manchester City.
He, however, made a fine start to his time at the Emirates and he ended his first half-season by winning the FA Cup.
He also won the Community Shield at the start of this campaign, but Arsenal’s season has been far from ideal.
The Gunners have won just four league games this season, losing seven of 13 matches.
Gallas thinks that Arteta’s inexperience is beginning to show, and he claimed that he wasn’t more qualified than Vieira to get the job in the first place.
He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “I think maybe the issue at the moment is that Mikel Arteta is not the right manager.
“For me he doesn’t have that experience to manage a big club. I was surprised when he came in, to be honest – even as Pep Guardiola’s assistant – you need experience as a manager to come in to a club like Arsenal.
“When they chose Mikel Arteta to come in and replace Unai Emery, in my mind Patrick Vieira was the name I thought they should have gone for.
“I don’t know how close he was or if he was in the running at all, but I was surprised they didn’t even mention his name.”
Vieira unfortunately just got fired, but I hope he’s ready when the opportunity arises
Vieira has managed two clubs, and has done nothing. Arteta has taken one of toughest jobs in football right now, and against all odds, has already won a couple of trophies.
Who does Galles suggest next…Henry?
Not all footballers know football. How do you suggest Vieira is better than Arteta?
I think he’ll be the next to distance himself from watching our games. 😂😂😂😂
Sick of all these Gunner Old Boys sticking the knife in. Guess they gotta get paid somehow.
Arsenal can go for a Steven Gerrard if rivalry allows
Every Ex footballer, think they are experts in footballing matter. A weeping captain, now suggesting, someone relieved of his 2 football coaching jobs for poor performance. I wish Arsenal will move away from recruiting Chelsea castaway. All recruits from Chelsea are dross looking like gold.
Bloody hell even i dont listen to William Gallas, what a plonker.