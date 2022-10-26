Ex-Gunner says decisions went against Arsenal in their draw against Southampton

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell concedes Arsenal had a bad day against Southampton in their 1-1 draw against the Saints, but he insists some key decisions went against them in the game.

Mikel Arteta’s men dropped points for only the second time this season against the Saints after their opponents put up a spirited performance to avoid defeat and keep their manager on his job.

However, that game could still have been won by the Gunners if key decisions had gone their way.

Speaking about it to Football Insider, Campbell said:

“It all seemed to be against Arsenal. It was tough to take.

“The home team can sometimes get the rub of the green. Southampton had a lot of things go their way over the course of the game.

“Sometimes you have to sail close to the wind and Southampton did that. The referee helped them out. If it wasn’t for him, they may not have got a point.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Banking on crucial decisions to go your way is not a good strategy for any club to adopt and Arsenal must be prepared to win regardless of the situation.

We were lucky to have won the game against Leeds, and the performance didn’t exactly improve when we played against Soton.

We must show that improvement in our next game and get back to winning quickly, or else we could regret it.

Mikel Arteta talking about a tough day in Southampton!

